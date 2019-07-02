July 28, 1949 - June 30, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Marian H. Olin, age 69, of Janesville, died on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center. She was born in Monroe, WI on July 28, 1949, the daughter of the late Kenneth and Emma (Kippel) Quinn. Marian attended Gratiot High School, and married David Upmann on August 20, 1966. Together, they had four children. On June 22, 1996 at Rotary Gardens in Janesville, she married Matthew J. Olin. Marian worked at GMAD for over 18 years, retiring in 2005. Marian was a very strong, humorous and meticulous woman, who was very proud of her family. She enjoyed spending time with her children, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In her free time, Marian enjoyed boating, fishing, watching the Brewers and the Packers. She was an excellent gardener, who always looked forward to spring when she could start working in her gardens. When her health declined, she continued to be the "super mom," presenting herself with grace, dignity, and confidence, knowing that everyone would be taken care of.

She is survived by her husband, Matt; her children: Duane (Natalya) Upmann, Dennis (Traci) Upmann, Traci (David Edmoundson) Summers, and Kerri (Brent) Heath; stepchildren: David Olin and Pamela (Britt) Harbin; 17 grandchildren who she adored; and many great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her sisters, JoAnn (Laverne) Flannery and Nancy Gertsch; her brother, Charles (Kelli) Quinn; and sisters and brother-in-law: Gloria Quinn and Mary and Ron Berget. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by two brothers, Emmett and Patrick Quinn; brother-in-law, David Gertsch; and two stepchildren, Matt Olin, Jr. and Daniel Olin.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at the Whitcomb - Lynch Funeral Home with her brother Charles Quinn officiating. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial and graveside services will be at 3 p.m. on Wednesday at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Gratiot, WI.

