March 28, 1925 - September 11, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Marian H. Fitzsimons, age 94, of Janesville, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, with her daughter by her side. She was born in Janesville on March 28, 1925, the daughter of the late Otto and Helen Vobian. Marian graduated from Janesville High School and on January 7, 1950, she married LeRoy J. "Mike" Fitzsimons, who she met while they were both working for REA. He predeceased her on June 10, 2008. Marian was an avid gardener, who canned all her vegetables and made excellent meals with the fruits of her hard labor. She also was an excellent seamstress, who in her younger years made all the costumes for her daughter and her friends for their dance recitals. She was a very sweet, diligent and patient woman, who always encouraged her children to pursue outside interests.

She is survived by her daughter, Mary Fitzsimons of Janesville; grandchildren, Jerick Fitzsimons and Mindy Fitzsimons; the mother of her grandchildren and her companion, Sue Fitzsimons and Frank LaCount, who has been very helpful over the years. In addition to her husband, Marian was predeceased by her son, Michael Fitzsimons, in 1995.

Following Marian's wish private graveside services will be held.

