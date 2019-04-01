August 20, 1930 - March 13, 2019

Beloit, WI -- Marian E. Olsen, 88, of Beloit, WI, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. She was born on August 20, 1930, in North Prairie, WI, the daughter of William Thomas Hopkins and Mary Ruth (Jenkins) Hopkins. She graduated from Waukesha High School. Marian graduated from the University of WI-Whitewater with a Bachelor of Education degree. She married Richard W. Olsen on June 20, 1953. She completed her Masters degree in Education in 1972. Marian taught in Beloit Public Schools for 34 years: Cunningham, Merrill, Burdge, and Converse. She retired in 1995, but enjoyed meeting former students in the community. She loved reading devotional and health books. She enjoyed flower gardening. She and her husband, Richard, enjoyed square dancing, family camping in Northern Wisconsin, and planning the design of their next home. They encouraged two sons and a grandson from Cub Scouts through Boy Scouts. All three became Eagle Scouts.

Survivors include her sons, Steven (Lauren) of Marengo, IL and David of Madison, WI; grandson, Eric (Sarah) of Hampton, VA; great-granddaughter, Emma, also of Hampton, VA; cousins, including Elizabeth Mahy of Portage, WI; nephews, Paul (fiancee Melissa) Schoenmann and Scott (Tammi) Schoenmann; and grand-dog Winston, a loving Boston Terrier. She is predeceased by her parents; brother, Royal Hopkins; brother-in-law, Richard Schoenmann; and sister-in-law, Sylvia Schoenmann, who introduced her to Richard Olsen.

Visitation of remembrance will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI. Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 11 a.m., with Nancy Toubl officiating. Memorials in her name may be given to the River of Life United Methodist Church, Beloit, WI. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com

The family thanks Beloit Health System staff, Green Knolls Nursing Home staff (formerly Beloit Health & Rehab.), and Cedar Crest (Janesville) staff, who took such great care of Marian.