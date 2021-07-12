May 2, 1920 - July 5, 2021
Janesville, WI - Marian E. Longman, age 101, passed away Monday, July 5, 2021 at Rock Haven Nursing Home surrounded by her family. Marian was born May 2, 1920, in rural Avalon, the daughter of the late Louis and Hazel (Ransom) Ullius. She graduated from Janesville High School in 1938 and vocational comptometer training in 1939.
Marian married Leo (Kelly) Longman at the Emerald Grove Congregational Church on December 12, 1941, five days after Pearl Harbor was bombed. Kelly then left to serve in the army during World War II and Marian went to the Chevrolet-Olds plant where she and other armed services wives and many others worked to assist in our country's war efforts. After World War II, Marian enjoyed being a homemaker for a number of years to raise their family. Marian returned to work at Tracy & Son Farms as a computer operator and retired after 14 years. Marian was a member of the Emerald Grove Congregational Church and Cemetery Auxiliary and worked as a noon-meal volunteer at the Gathering Place for 15 years.
Marian is the matriarch of a 5-generation family and survived by her three children, Roger (Linda) Longman, Barb Clark and Deb (Randy) Helgeson, 8 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great grandchildren.
Besides her husband, Leo "Kelly" Longman who died February 1, 1979 and her parents, Marian was preceded in death by her daughter, Sandra Waller, her son-in-law Donald Waller, three brothers, Russell, Stuart and Ralph Ullius, and sister Louise Thompson Kjos.
Visitation will be held at the EMERALD GROVE CHURCH from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 17, 2021. Services will follow the visitation at 3:30 p.m., Saturday, July 17 at the CHURCH with Pastor Mike Ligman officiating. Burial will follow in the Emerald Grove Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Emerald Grove Congregational Church. The family is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME (www.henkeclarson.com).