December 4, 1925 - October 16, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Marian E. Kuehne, 93, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, with her family at her side. She was born in Chicago on December 4, 1925, the daughter of Earl and Gladys (Gibbs) Taplin. Marian lived her whole life in the Evansville/Janesville area. She was married to Orville Olson and together they had three children. Marian worked for many years at the offices of Parker Pen, retiring in 1978. Marian married once again to George Kuehne in February of 1976 at First Lutheran Church of Janesville. They enjoyed 42 wonderful years together- camping and fishing at the Chippewa Flowage, spending winters in Florida, and traveling throughout the U.S. They loved riding bikes, going for longs walks, dancing, and spending time with family and friends. Marian enjoyed tending to her flower gardens, watching for cardinals, and listening and dancing to Big Band music. She belonged to a special group of friends known as the "Walkers", meeting weekly for exercise, coffee, and conversation. Marian was a proud grandma and loved watching her grandkids and great-grandkids as they grew, enjoying their sports, dance recitals, and school achievements.

Marian is survived by her children: Terry Olson, Sharon Hough, Kathy (Todd) Worple, Gary (Marty) Kuehne, Gail (Gary) Todd, Michael (Renee) Kuehne, and Patty (Tom) Powell; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brother, Donald Taplin; uncle, Clarence Taplin; brother-in-law, Al (Doris) Kuehne; daughter-in-law, Lida Kuehne; and many other extended family member and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, George Kuehne; son, Greg Kuehne; and son-in-law, Denny Hough.

A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be given to a charity of the donors choosing. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

Marian's family would like to thank the staff of Oak Park Place and Agrace Hospice, for all of their kindness and compassion.