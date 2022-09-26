Marian E. Bollig

July 6, 1938 - September 18, 2022

Janesville, WI - Marian E. Bollig, age 84, passed away at home on Sunday, September 18, 2022. She was born in Madison, WI on July 6, 1938, the daughter of Frank O. and Margaret M. (Hebard) Fuller. She married Thomas Bollig on July 28, 1954. In addition to being a mother, Marian taught Sunday School and was active in the Church's Ladies Aid. She worked in retail and waitressed for many years. Marian loved to bowl and to attend her TOPS group once a week. She also loved to pull pranks on her kids and laughed long and hard when they worked. She had many friends and all that knew her loved her.

