Janesville, WI - Marian E. Bollig, age 84, passed away at home on Sunday, September 18, 2022. She was born in Madison, WI on July 6, 1938, the daughter of Frank O. and Margaret M. (Hebard) Fuller. She married Thomas Bollig on July 28, 1954. In addition to being a mother, Marian taught Sunday School and was active in the Church's Ladies Aid. She worked in retail and waitressed for many years. Marian loved to bowl and to attend her TOPS group once a week. She also loved to pull pranks on her kids and laughed long and hard when they worked. She had many friends and all that knew her loved her.
Marian is survived by her children: Mary Jo Bolton, Michael Bollig, William Bollig, Margaret (Paul) Kienbaum, Daniel Bollig, and Beth Bollig; 15 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; brother, George Fuller; sisters, Sally Zimmerman and Joan Fuller; many nieces and nephews; and other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; 3 sons: Mark, Robert, and Jerry; son in law, Ralph; daughter in law, Yvonne; brother, Robert Fuller; and sister, Betty (Orville) Raabe.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at PEACE LUTHERAN CHURCH. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday, at the CHURCH.SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Marian Bollig as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
