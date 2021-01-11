January 10, 1928 - January 5, 2021
Beloit, WI - Marian Doris Schmid, 92, of Beloit, passed away January 5, 2021 at Sun Valley Terrace, Beloit.
She was born January 10, 1928 in Orfordville, the daughter of Nile and Doris (Wooster) Hesgard. She was a graduate of Orfordville High School.
Marian married Ivan Schmid and they owned and operated the Friendly Village Tavern in Afton and The Country Lady Antique store. She loved horses. She was a member and officer of Golden Valley Riders and American Quarter Horse Association. Marian was a Baptized and confirmed in Orfordville Lutheran Church.
Marian is survived by 2 sisters: Carol (Louie) Harnack and Bonnie Demeny; step daughter: Ginger (Ed) Waddell; 3 step grandchildren: Craig, David and Mark Rinehardt; and many nieces and nephews.
Marian was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ivan; brothers, Charles, Lawrence, Stanley and Robert; and sister, Arlene Isenberger.
A private family service will be held.
NEWCOMER-SILVERTHORN CHAPEL ON THE HILL, Orfordville, is in charge of arrangements for the family.
Memorials can be made to Orfordville Lutheran Church, Orfordville.