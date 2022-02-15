Marian Clary

East Troy, WI - Marian Mae Clary, 93, of Elkhorn passed away on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at Kindred Hearts in Elkhorn, WI. She was born on February 12, 1928 at home in East Troy, WI to the late August and Florence (Lean) Recknagel. She worked for many years at the Holton Instrument Company in Elkhorn, and then moved on to the Getzen Company also in Elkhorn, from where she retired at the age of 65. She was a long time member of St. John's Lutheran Church and then became a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church, both in Elkhorn. Marian enjoyed playing games, putting puzzles together and spending time with family and friends. She was a long time volunteer at the Webster House in Elkhorn. She was a very giving and selfless person who was always there for her family. She will be greatly missed.
She is survived by two sister-in-laws, Ruby Recknagel of Elkhorn and Carol Recknagel of Black River Falls, WI; nieces: Connie (Jerome) Rudolph of Elkhorn, Cathy (George) Verdick of Elkhorn, Penney (Steve) VanderPal of Black River Falls, Lori Bindley of Pardeeville, WI; and nephew, Dave (Angie) Recknagel of Elkhorn; great-nieces: Katie Rudolph, Meghan Bindley and Brittni (Dustin) Moody; great-nephews: Brad (Heather) VanderPal, Eric(Jessie)VanderPal, Joshua (Courtney) Recknagel, Nicholas Recknagel; cousins; special friend, Marilyn Travers; and many other friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Stuart and Delmar Recknagel; niece Kathleen Recknagel; great niece, Cassandra VanderPal; great nephew, Tyler Meddaugh; and special friend, Doris Reinke.
Memorial service will be 1:00 pm on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory, 730 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn, WI. Visitation will be 12:00 noon until time of service at the funeral home. Inurnment will follow service at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Tibbets. The family would like to offer a special thank you to Pastor Wayne Meier, Pastor Preston Heuer, Aurora Hospice and to Mary and the staff of Kindred Hearts. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Marian Clary as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.