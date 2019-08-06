January 11, 1922 - August 2, 2019

Lake Geneva, WI -- Marian Anna Gavin was born January 11, 1922 in Walworth, WI, to Henry G. and Lillian F. (Piersen) DeHaan. She married Tom Gavin on October 21, 1944. She passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019, at Arbor Village in Lake Geneva. Other than working in Chicago during WWII, and moving to Rhode Island with her new husband at the end of the war, Marian was a lifelong resident of Walworth County, living in north Walworth, Linn Township, and the village of Walworth. In addition to raising ten children, and doing accounting for Gavin Construction, Marian was active as a 4-H leader and poll worker, as well as volunteering in various roles at St. Francis de Sales and St. Benedict parishes. Marian also enjoyed her travels with Tom, tatting and other needle crafts, walking, and visiting with her neighbors.

Marian is survived by her children: Mary Anne Gavin, Jim (Ellen) Gavin, Patricia Gavin, Stephen Gavin, Eileen (Denis Guenther) Gavin, Margaret (Floyd) Nickerson, Barbara (Lance) Trella, Joseph Gavin, John Gavin, and Mark Gavin; 21 Grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom; and her parents.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 at St. Benedicts Catholic Church, 137 Dewey Ave., Fontana, WI, from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11 a.m. Burial will be later that day at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Cemetery, Lake Geneva, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Walworth Rescue Squad, 27 N. Main St., Walworth, WI 53184. For more information, call Toynton's Walworth Funeral Home at 262-275-2171.

The family is especially grateful to the staff of Arbor Village and Aurora Home hospice for the care they provided to Marian and her family.