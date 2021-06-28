January 20, 1932 - June 23, 2021
Janesville, WI - Maria Gamboa Bueno, 89, passed away peacefully at home on June 23, 2021, surrounded by her children and grandchildren. Born January 20, 1932, in General Cepeda, Coahuila Mexico. She was the daughter of the late Jose Ascencion and Maria Victoria Gamboa. Maria lived a very simple life with her family; always thinking of ways to give to others. Her favorite past time was shopping, arts & crafts, and putting puzzles together. She loved knitting hats and scarves and will always be remembered for her coveted flour tortillas.
She is survived by her children: Kytronn Bueno, Lupe Bueno (Steve), Consuelo Bueno, Victoria Vogel (Stephen), Lory Bueno, Elena Ziegelmann, Joe Bueno (Nancy), and Joaquin Bueno (Catalina); 18 grandchildren: Dylan, Brianne, Damien, Devon, Kati, Ilea, Kayla, Alina, Stephanie, Caleb, Elizabeth, Josiah, Bochito, Elianna, Joseph, Valerie, Bianca, Julian; 4 great grandchildren: Addison, Olivia, Alezae, and Jack; and siblings: Federico Gamboa, and Josefina Gamboa. She was preceded by her husband Ambrosio Bueno; and siblings: Andres Gamboa, Epifanio Gamboa, Nativada Gamboa, and Rodolfo Gamboa.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Monday June 28, 2021, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; with committal immediately following to Oak Hill Cemetery. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com