Maria A. (Lindquist) Walbrandt

March 12, 1938 - November 19, 2021
Elkhorn,, WI - Maria August Walbrandt, 83, passed to her Loving Lord on November 19, 2021 at Agrace Hospice Care in Janesville surrounded by her immediate family. She was born on March 12, 1938 in Chicago to John B and Sylvia Lindquist. She graduated 2nd in her class of 500 from Calumet High School in 1955. She attended the University of Chicago on full scholarship and graduated in 1959. Maria began her teaching career at Standard School in Homewood, Illinois where she taught gifted children for two years at the 5th grade level. She was united in marriage to Dennis Walbrandt on June 17, 1961 and they moved to Topeka, Kansas where her husband was employed. Maria then taught military dependent children at Forbes Air Base in Pauline, Kansas just south of Topeka. A Corporate transfer to Wichita, Kansas resulted to her teaching 4th and 5th grades at Willard School. While in Wichita, she returned to academic life and graduated with a Masters Degree from Wichita State University earning a straight A average. Another corporate move to the Detroit area resulted in Maria teaching at Beverly School in suburban Beverly Hills, MI. In 1966, after another move to the Chicago area, Maria left teaching and became the mother of her two girls. She remained out of teaching until 1973, when her husband left corporate life and they moved to Elkhorn to start a new insurance business. Maria then went back to the classroom and taught for twenty-five years at Phoenix Middle School in Delavan before retiring in 1998.
Maria was a loving, caring person who was a friend to everyone. Her special love was her grandchildren who called her MorMor, which is the Swedish translation for mothers mother. She kept a file on the accomplishments of each grandchild from birth to present. She was also very proud of her Swedish heritage having visited her relatives in Sweden many times. Her license plate "DALKSOG", was the small town in Sweden of her family. Maria decorated her home with many artifacts involving the "mighty moose". She adored the animal which she fell in love with on her many trips to Sweden and Alaska. She and her husband traveled to all 50 states, 49 of which were by motorhome, as well as over 20 countries.
Maria was preceded in death by her father and mother, John and Sylvia Lindquist and is survived by her husband of 60 years, Dennis of Elkhorn, daughters, Denise (Gregory) Pigarelli of Stoughton and Melisa (Jeffery) Kowitz of Brown Deer, four grandchildren; Alex and Shae Pigarelli, Matthew and Hope Kowitz, sister-in-law, Rita Vette of Watertown and four nieces and nephews. She is also survived by many cousins in Sweden and the United States.
Funeral Services for family and friends will be held 11:00AM on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1936 Emery St. (Hwy 20), East Troy, WI. A luncheon will follow services at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Maria's name to Good Shepherd Lutheran School, East Troy, WI. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.
Maria's Family wishes to thank the staff of Vintage on the Ponds for the wonderful care given to her as well as the passionate and loving attention she received at Agrace Hospice Care in Janesville.