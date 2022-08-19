Janesville, WI - On August 13, 2022, Mari Sue Anderson went to rest in the loving arms of her savior, Christ Jesus after her brave battle with breast cancer. During the wonderful life she was blessed to live, she was privileged to experience many different roles and titles. Because one of those roles was being an English teacher at Joseph A. Craig High School in Janesville, Wisconsin for 28 years, she has written a portion of this final writing assignment herself.
It was a wonderful life! The most important role I played in my lifetime and the one that I am most grateful and blessed to call myself is being the mother of Tyler Isaac and Mikkel Anders Powell. From the moment of their births they were a source of love, joy, and pride. Watching them settle into successful careers that make them happy has been a continuing joy amplified by the expansion of my family and my roles. I have been blessed with two loving daughters-in-law: Kori (Tyler) and Jo (Mikkel). I have also been blessed to be Nana to my wonderful grandchildren: Norah, Gunnar, Asher, and Ray.
Mari was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on December 5, 1960, the second child of C. John and Lois Anderson. She was raised in Cedar Rapids and graduated from Kennedy High School in 1979. Mari went on to graduate from Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, earning her Bachelor's Degree in English in 1983. She was very proud to earn her Masters (MSA) from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Mari is survived by her sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren; mother, Lois Anderson; brother, Brad Anderson; sister, Stacie Carlson; and nieces and nephews: Stephanie Anderson, Breonna Nelson, Kiana Barkalow, Kylie Carlson, Noah Carlson, and Solveig Carlson. She was preceded in death by her father, C. John Anderson.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022, at FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH in Janesville, Wisconsin, with visitation from 9:00 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations will be used to benefit students at Craig High School in a fund to be determined at a future date. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
