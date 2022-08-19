Mari Sue Anderson

December 5, 1960 - August 13, 2022

Janesville, WI - On August 13, 2022, Mari Sue Anderson went to rest in the loving arms of her savior, Christ Jesus after her brave battle with breast cancer. During the wonderful life she was blessed to live, she was privileged to experience many different roles and titles. Because one of those roles was being an English teacher at Joseph A. Craig High School in Janesville, Wisconsin for 28 years, she has written a portion of this final writing assignment herself.