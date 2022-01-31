March 2, 1929 - January 27, 2022
Milton, WI - Milton
Marguerite Violet Knappenberger age 92 passed away Thursday January 27, 2022 at St. Mary's Hospital in Janesville. She was born on March 2, 1929 in Orfordville WI. the daughter of Paul and Violet (DeVoe) Nordeng.
Reflecting on her journey through life, memories of mom could fill an entire ocean. If ever there was a foundation that kept a family going strong, she was the rock her family was built on. Her compassion and empathy for others gave her the special quality of knowing just the right words to say when someone needed a shoulder to cry on. She was firm in her beliefs and principles and yet kind and forgiving at heart. In times of conflict, she intervened as the peacemaker. Most important to her were family love and harmony, taking every opportunity to show her love, she did so without fail everyday. She embraced the peaceful pleasure in the beauty of nature around her, especially through her passion for growing beautiful flowers in her gardens. She marveled at the songs and sight of the birds on her feeders, and forwarded that gift to her children and grandchildren. In her younger years, she cherished a walk through the woods that connected her with the beauty that surrounded her, and, of course, the hunt for the treasured morel mushroom was always a prized find. We saw her struggle to survive through tough times and often wondered what drove her. Clear to us now, the driving force was her passion for life. Ageless, timeless, and with a heart of gold she had a sweet, gentle, loving soul. For ninety-two years, her endless love was an inspiration and a blessing in the lives of those who knew her. Forever, she will be missed but always affectionately remembered by her friends and family.
She is survived by her children; Dan Hazlett of Wisconsin, Susan (Bill) Boyette of Janesville, Bruce Hazlett of Wisconsin, Julie (Brad) Shoemaker of Evansville, her grandchildren; Jon (Jeannie) Hazlett, Kathy (Shawn) Bush, Melissa (Jason) LeHuray, Donavan (Suzzie) Hazlett, Clifton McHenry, Lucas McHenry, Nick Hazlett, Amie Hazlett, Marty Hazlett, Katie Hazlett, Amanda Vingum, Russell (Kelli) Shoemaker, Mike (Miranda) Shoemaker, and twenty four great grandchildren, three sisters; Becki Raby, Judy McKernan, Bonnie Holtze, several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ralph Knappenberger, sister; Evonne Brown, brother; Tony Nordeng, grandson Trevor Hazlett, infant son Dale, special friend; Marsh Smith.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00pm on Tuesday February 1, 2022 at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville with Reverend Tom Moe officiating. A visitation will be held from 2:00pm until the time of service on Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be held at a later date in Maple Hill Cemetery Evansville. Masks are required for the visitation and service.
