Marguerite Clara Willison

September 11, 1937 - April 20, 2020
Janesville/Beloit, WI -- Marguerite Clara (Chesmore) Willison, age 82, a life-long Janesville/Beloit area resident, passed away April 20, 2020 at Sun Valley Terrace in Beloit. She was born on September 11, 1937 in Janesville, the daughter of Edgar and Clara (Grunzel) Hodge. She grew up in Janesville, and graduated from Janesville High School in 1956. Marguerite married Victor Chesmore on September 20, 1958. They had four children: Jeff, Victor Jr., Leigh and Charlene. She later married James L. Willison on August 5, 1989. Marguerite was formerly employed by Accudyne in Janesville. She enjoyed spending time with family, and special times with her grandchildren. She enjoyed doing needlework, crafting and puzzles. She also liked traveling, especially the trips she took to Ireland and Branson, MO. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Janesville.
Marguerite Willison is survived by her husband, James Willison; four children: Jeff (Pam) Chesmore, Victor Chesmore Jr., Leigh (Scott) Walton, Charlene (Eric) Chesmore; seven grandchildren: Beth, Austin, Ashley, Kirsten, Connor, Ekaterina, Samantha; her sister, Lois Henry; nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Marguerite was preceded in death by her brother, Raymond Hodge; two grandchildren, Justin and Zacary; and her stepson, Jerome.
Due to the present health concerns, a memorial service will be delayed until a later date, and burial will be in Bethel Cemetery, Center Township. The family is being assisted by Henke-Clarson Funeral Home.
