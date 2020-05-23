1953 - May 17, 2020
Orfordville, formerly Janesville, WI -- Marguarite Lynn Ames, 66, of Orfordville, formerly of Janesville, died Sunday, May 17, at home.
Margie was born in Blue Island, IL, in 1953 to Ray and Sophie Henschler. When she was a child, the family moved to Delavan and then to a dairy farm near Fort Atkinson, where she grew up. Margie graduated in 1971 from Fort Atkinson High School.
After graduation, Marge worked at Fort Atkinson High School before starting her family. Later she worked at Libby's Frozen Foods in Darien; Rock County Health and Human Services; Kandu Industries and LeMans in Janesville.
Marge had a zest for life. She was an optimist who chose to focus on what she could do rather than what she couldn't do as her health declined. She loved animals of all kinds. She will be remembered for her smile, which could light up a room. She was a talented seamstress who made clothes for her kids, as well as doll clothes. When her children were grown, Marge took to quilting, and many families cherish the "Marge Quilts" they got as wedding or baby shower gifts.
Marguarite is survived by her children, Ann Marie Ames (Ray Adkins), Janesville; Rob (Chelsea) Ames, St. Louis Park, MN, and Andy Ames of Havana, IL; granddaughter, Eleanor Ames; siblings: Ray (Suzie) Henschler of Janesville, Bill Henschler of Grantsburg, Sue (Ed) Sanborn of Weaverville, N.C., and Sandy (Randy) Reynolds of Blanchardville; as well as many beloved nieces, nephews and their children. She is preceded in death by her parents; siblings, David Henschler and Marlene (Richard) Huml; former husband, David Ames of Darien; and infant children, William and Cindy Ames.
Schneider Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family. No services are planned at this time. The family encourages those who wish to make donations to consider gifts to The Next Inning, Agrace Hospice or The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.
It was important to Marge that she be able to thank those who cared for her when she could no longer care for herself. She asked her children to help communicate her gratitude.
Thank you to Mary Isaacs, Joy Holla and the team at Inclusa for always finding solutions for Marge
Thank you to Pam Pennycooke and your family for the love and dedication you showed our family. You gave Mom one of the best years of her life.
Thank you to the staff at Evansville Manor
Thanks to the dozens of people at Mercy Hospital who cared for Marge over the years
Thank you to the team at Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care for helping us be brave and find peace in our time with Mom
Finally, a big thank you to Kim Baxter and the staff and residents at The Next Inning in Orfordville for caring for Marge like a sister