Margie (Kessler) Paul

Janesville, WI - Margie Paul, 81, passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022, at SSM St. Mary Hospital-Janesville. She was born January 23, 1941, in Janesville, a daughter of the late Ernest J. and Esther (Stader) Kessler. After meeting James H. Paul in high school, they married on May 7, 1957.
Margie raised her three boys and helped Jim delivering the Janesville Gazette, Jotter, Messenger and Beloit Daily News. She also enjoyed coaching and helping with speed skating at Ace High Roller Rink. Margie also was a lifelong member of the Roxbury Church of Christ.
Margie is survived by her three sons: Robert Paul of Janesville, Richard Paul of Huron, SD, and James "JC" Paul of Janesville; two grandchildren: Ashly (Eldon) Jacobs and Tyler Paul both of South Dakota; great grandson Nathan Jacobs; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Jim on February 18, 2017; daughters-in-law: Laura Paul and Teresa Paul; and siblings: David Kessler, Kathleen Willing, and Clarence "Click" Kessler.
A visitation for Margie will be held Sunday, May 22, 2022, from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at the Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville. Burial will occur Monday, May 23, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to the family.
A thank you to anyone and all who have shown the Paul family kindness recently and over the years.
