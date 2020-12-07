Margie Ann (Jacobson) Enerson

March 31, 1934 - November 25, 2020
Janesville, WI - Margie Ann Enerson passed peacefully away at her home on November 25, 2020. Margie was born at home in Northfield, WI on March 31, 1934 to Harold and Grace Jacobson.
Margie was baptized and confirmed in her faith at Grace Lutheran Church of Alma Center, WI. She was raised on the family farm and attended Lincoln High School in Alma Center, where Margie was valedictorian of her class.
Margie married her high school sweetheart, Kenneth W. Enerson on October 25, 1952. Together they had four sons. The family moved to Janesville in 1959. Upon coming to Janesville, the family joined Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church where Margie was a very active member for over 60 years. Margie enjoyed a 35-year career at Prent Corp. where she loved her work and coworkers. She was an excellent cook and baker and loved sharing with friends and family.
Margie will be greatly missed by her family, Jim (Dawn) Enerson, Paul (Kelly) Enerson, and Steve (Kim) Enerson; further missed by her seven grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren; brothers Bob (Lori) Jacobson and Bill (Valerie) Jacobson; sisters Alice Kleist and Helen Banzhaf; sisters-in-law Ruth Jacobson, Barb Jacobson, and Mary Jo (Gene) Stoutenburg; brother-in-law Claire Enerson; along with many nieces and nephews she dearly loved. Margie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Ken and their son Dan; along with brothers Vernon Jacobson and Gary Jacobson; brothers-in-law Gene Kleist and Marvin Banzhaf; and sister-in-law Carol Enerson.
Private funeral will be held at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church on December 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Reverend David Bergelin officiating. The funeral will be live streamed on Mount Calvary Lutheran Church Janesville WI Facebook page or Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home YouTube page - link is available in the photo/video tab of Margie's obituary page. Condolences may be sent through www.whitcomb-lynch.com or mailed to Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home, PO Box 8186, Janesville, WI 53547.
A special thank you to all her in home caregivers, her church family at Mt. Calvary, and Agrace Hospice for their loving care and support.