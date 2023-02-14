Margaretmary (Rebout) Smith

August 7, 1949 - February 9, 2023

Janesville, WI - Margaretmary Smith, age 73, of Janesville, passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at home surrounded by her family. She was born in Janesville on August 7, 1949, the daughter of Isaac and Charlotte (O'Leary) Rebout. She was a 1967 graduate of Janesville Senior High School. Margaretmary married Marlin B. Smith on January 3, 1970, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Janesville. She enjoyed traveling, crocheting, reading, sewing, gardening, spending time with family, but most importantly being a wife, mother, and grandmother. She was very active at St. Patrick's Catholic Church and St. Patrick's Schools Board of Education. She was a woman of many skills, including semi driver, farmer, homemaker, and working in greenhouses.

