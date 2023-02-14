Margaretmary (Rebout) Smith

Janesville, WI - Margaretmary Smith, age 73, of Janesville, passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at home surrounded by her family. She was born in Janesville on August 7, 1949, the daughter of Isaac and Charlotte (O'Leary) Rebout. She was a 1967 graduate of Janesville Senior High School. Margaretmary married Marlin B. Smith on January 3, 1970, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Janesville. She enjoyed traveling, crocheting, reading, sewing, gardening, spending time with family, but most importantly being a wife, mother, and grandmother. She was very active at St. Patrick's Catholic Church and St. Patrick's Schools Board of Education. She was a woman of many skills, including semi driver, farmer, homemaker, and working in greenhouses.
Margaretmary is survived by her husband of 53 years, Marlin; 5 children: Sarah (Travis) Kroll, Christopher Smith, Michael (Dana) Smith, Kevin (Amanda) Smith and Matthew Smith all of Janesville; 7 grandchildren: Kenna Harnish, Kodee, Rileigh, Kolton, Paige, Zander and Samantha; great grandchild due in July; 3 siblings: Suzanne Parker, Rick (Cathy) Rebout and Mike Rebout; and other extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Samantha Smith; 2 brothers; Roger Rebout and James Rebout; brother-in-law, Ron Parker; and in-laws, Marvin and Roberta Smith.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, February 20, 2023, at APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville with Fr. Jim Gunn officiating. Burial will be held at a later date at Town of Rock Cemetery. Family was very important to Margaretmary. In lieu of a visitation the family asks that you spend quality time with your family in honor of Margaretmary. For on-line condolences: www.apfelwolfe.com
To plant a tree in memory of Margaretmary Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.