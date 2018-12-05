June 19, 1944 - December 3, 2018
Lake Geneva area -- Margaret Tomaso, 74, of the Lake Geneva area, died at The Gardens of Ridgestone in Elkhorn, WI. Born Margaret Ann Ralston to the late Edwin and Helen (Kozlik) Ralston on June 19, 1944 in Chicago, IL, Margaret was a member of the graduating Class of 1963 from Madonna High School in Chicago. After high school, Margaret went on to earn a bachelor's degree in teaching from St. Xavier. On July 20, 1968, in Chicago, Margaret was united into marriage to Anthony "Tony" Tomaso. Tony preceded Margaret in death on January 22, 2001. Margaret was an active member of St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church in Lake Geneva. She was a member of the school board for St. Francis, and was also a member of the Human Concern Committee at the Church. She was a member of the Women's Golf League that was held at Hillmoor Country Club in Lake Geneva. Margaret and her husband, Tony, along with their children, were the owner/operators of the Next Door Pub from 1972 till 2005.
Four children survive Margaret: Margot (Michael) Hayes of Lake Geneva, WI, Amy (Brent) Amann of Elkhorn, Anthony Jr. "T.J." (Michele) Tomaso of Elkhorn, and Michael (Ashley) Tomaso of Green Bay, WI; eight grandchildren: Austin and Marjorie Hayes, Emily, Joey, Manny, and Fayisa Amann, Anthony III "Tre" and Abraham Tomaso all survive Margaret. Her husband of 33 years, Tony; and brother, John Czechanski preceded Margaret in death.
Service for Margaret will be held on Saturday, December 8, 2018 at 12:30 p.m. at St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church in Lake Geneva, WI, with Father Mark Danczyk presiding. Burial will be at St. Killians Cemetery immediately following the service. Visitation for Margaret will be held on Saturday, December 8, 2018, from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. in the main chapel of Derrick Funeral Home. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, the family has asked that you make a donation in Margaret's name to the Angel Fund at St. Francis De Sales Church.
To post an online condolence please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com. The Derrick Funeral Home of Lake Geneva is more than honored to be assisting the family of Margaret during their time of need.
