Margaret Sue (Manogue) Ahrens

February 15, 1949 - August 5, 2022

Edgerton, WI - Margaret S. Ahrens, age 73, of Edgerton, passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022, at Evansville Manor. She was born in Janesville on February 15, 1949, the daughter of John "Jack" and Rosetta Ruth (Hutchins) Manogue. She was a graduate of Milton High School. Margaret married Jon L. Ahrens on October 13, 1973, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Milton. She worked as a florist for Milton Ave Floral and Fairview Floral. She enjoyed scrapbooking, knitting, crocheting, coloring, collecting postcards, reading and was a Harry Potter and Twilight enthusiast.

