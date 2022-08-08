Margaret Sue (Manogue) Ahrens

Edgerton, WI - Margaret S. Ahrens, age 73, of Edgerton, passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022, at Evansville Manor. She was born in Janesville on February 15, 1949, the daughter of John "Jack" and Rosetta Ruth (Hutchins) Manogue. She was a graduate of Milton High School. Margaret married Jon L. Ahrens on October 13, 1973, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Milton. She worked as a florist for Milton Ave Floral and Fairview Floral. She enjoyed scrapbooking, knitting, crocheting, coloring, collecting postcards, reading and was a Harry Potter and Twilight enthusiast.
Margaret is survived by her husband of 48 years, Jon; 4 children: Ron (Aimee) Ahrens, Craig (Lori) Ahrens, Kimberly (Daniel) Long and Rachel (Lew) Ahrens; 13 grandchildren: Kyle, Ryan, Trevor, Emily, Rae, Riley, Aaron, Lily, Joe, Jenna, Sam, Abbigail and Alexandria; great grandson, Hayden; sister, Ruth Lehmann; brother, Bill (Diane) Manogue; special friends, Arda, Doug, Lexie, Lou and Jackson; and other extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Ruth; and 5 siblings: Aileen, Mickey, Sally, Judy and Tom.
A Funeral Service will be held at Noon on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51), Edgerton with Fr. Lawrence Oparaji officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 11, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Memorials are encouraged to Agrace Hospice Care, 2901 N. Wright Rd, Janesville, WI 53546 or American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023. For on-line condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com
"The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Agrace Hospice and Evansville Manor for their loving and attentive care of our wife/mother".
