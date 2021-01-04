December 29, 2020
Janesville, WI - Margaret F. Schulz, 76, went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Mercy Hospital, Janesville due to COVID related symptoms.
Margaret was a locally recognized gardener, artist, and stamp collector. She enjoyed traveling with her family, line dancing, listening to Frank Sinatra, and going on picnics at state and national parks.
She worked in the retail industry for many years. She was one of the first woman teamsters and worked as a warehouseman. She volunteered with the Girl Scouts and at St. Paul Lutheran Church and School, where she was a long, active member.
Margaret is survived by her daughter Shelley Kroll (James), her granddaughters Margaret and Elizabeth, her daughter Christine Hosmon (Robert), and her grandchildren Robert, Savannah, Sabrina, and Noah. She was preceded in death by her mother Doris Lemke, uncle Robert Lemke, and aunt Gladys Bouton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated, can be mailed to the Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home C/O Margaret Schulz, PO Box 8186, Janesville, WI 53547 and will be used as a remembrance of Margaret with a brick at Rotary Gardens.