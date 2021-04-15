Margaret Rose (Buerer) "Suzy or Sue" Robson Johnson

April 5, 1937 - April 9, 2021
Canton, GA - Margaret 'Suzy' or 'Sue' Rose Buerer-Robson Johnson, age 84 of Canton, GA; formally Delavan, WI, was called home on Friday April 9, 2021. Born on April 5, 1937 in Franklin Park, Illinois, the daughter of Robert and Margaret (Uri) Buerer. Sue married Ed Johnson in 1999 and he preceded her in death on September 18, 2010. As a Lutheran kindergarten and preschool teacher Sue touched many young lives; she served for 35 years, until her retirement from St. John's Lutheran in Elgin, Illinois in 1999. She graduated from Leyden High School in Franklin Park, IL, received her Bachelor's degree from Concordia River Forest and later earned her Master's degree in Education. As an adult Sue attended Grace Lutheran in Streamwood, IL, St John's Lutheran in Elgin, IL, Our Redeemer in Delevan, WI, and Timothy Lutheran in Woodstock, GA. Sue belonged to the LWML, Leyden High friends club, Red Hatters Club, TOPS, numerous church groups and book clubs. Sue loved to travel with family and friends, spoil her great's and grand's, read, swim and play tennis. She is survived by; a daughter, Sally Campbell of AL; three sons, Matt (Cathy) Robson of IL, Jon (Lorrie) Robson of IL and Peter (Jenny) Robson of IL; fifteen grandchildren, Allison (Jason) Stanley, Konrad (Jessica) Robson, Jennifer (Taylor) Campbell Drake, Kenny (Kelsie) Robson, Krista Robson, Clara Robson, Sophie Robson, and Sammy Robson, Bryan (Jamie) Campbell, Mark Campbell, Tyler (Rachel) Epstein, Stephanie Epstein, Alex Epstein, Ellie Mullins, Maddie Mullins; seven great-grandchildren, Adalyn, Siena, Josephine, Penelope, Bryana, Clay and Paxton; a brother, Robert (Delores) Buerer of IL and a sister-in-law Harriet Buerer of IL. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother David Buerer. Memorial Service will be 11:00 AM Saturday, June 26th, 2021 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church with School in Delavan, WI with Rev. Robert P. Rickman officiating. Visitation will be from 10 AM to service time at the church on Saturday. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to Saving Tiny Hearts at https://savingtinyhearts.org/. Laird Funeral Home, West Dundee, IL. is assisting the family. Visit us at www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com