June 13, 1931 - January 4, 2020

Janesville, WI -- Margaret Ann "Peggy" (Dowd) Lawrence, age 88, of Janesville passed away peacefully on January 4, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born in Janesville on June 13, 1931, the daughter of William J. and Marjorie (Provenzano) Dowd. She grew up in Janesville, and graduated from Janesville High School in 1949. Peggy attended Madison Business College for two years. She married her high school sweetheart, Herb C. Lawrence, on July 2, 1955 at St. William Catholic Church. Peggy was employed at the Baraboo Powder Plant for a time after she completed school. She worked for 26 years at SSI Technologies, until she retired in 1991. She was a long-time member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church. She was a member of the Janesville YMCA, where she enjoyed water walking and walking the track. A favorite pastime for Peggy was playing cards with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are her husband of 64 years, Herb "Ace" Lawrence; five children: Terry (Jim) Wentzel of Browntown, WI, Jim Lawrence of Gold Canyon, AZ, John (Julie) Lawrence of Janesville, Bob Lawrence of Gilbert, AZ, Rita (Whitey) White of Lawson, MO; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and her furry feline friend, Lily. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Mark Lawrence; granddaughter, Amber Marie Horton; daughter-in-law, Kim Lawrence; sister, Mary Kleinhenz; and brother, William "Bud" Dowd.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, January 10, 2020 at St. William Catholic Church, 456 N. Arch Street, Janesville. Father Jim Leeser will officiate. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, January 9 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville, and at the Church on Friday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Patrick's Catholic Church, St. William Catholic Church or Agrace Hospice.

Henke-Clarson Funeral Home

www.henkeclarson.com

A special thank you to Dr. Nancy Rainiero, PA Karrie Lynch, Lisa Malmer and Agrace Hospice Care, for the kind care they gave Peggy.