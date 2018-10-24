Margaret "Peg" Richardson

September 27, 1930 - October 22, 2018

Milton, WI -- Margaret M. Richardson, 88, of Milton, WI, passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 22 at home "Creek View Acres," the family homestead, with the assistance of Agrace Hospice Care of Janesville. Margaret "Peg" was born, September 27, 1930 to Edward and Emma Kraus, one of twelve siblings. On November 5, 1949, she married Raymond Richardson, who preceded her in death in 2003. She worked for Thomas Industries for 27 years, owned the Owls Nest Tavern, operating it for 11 years, a quilter, baker, and homemaker, good neighbor and wonderful friend to all. She enjoyed playing cards, especially Euchre at the Milton Gathering Place Senior Center, and Ft. Atkinson Senior Center. Peg, a kind, generous, fun, warm hearted woman who will be missed dearly by those who knew and loved her!

She is survived by sisters: Marjorie Landowski of Jefferson and Delores (Earl) Topel of Lake Mills; sister-in-law, Janet Kraus; nieces; nephews; and many, many friends. Beside her husband, Peg is preceded by her parents; four brothers: Allen, Lyle, Walter, and Claude Kraus; sisters: Lucille Pollock, Isabelle Genke, Ione Blum, Mildred Bartels and Lois Kraehnke.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 26, 2018 at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton. Burial will follow at Koshkonong Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, expressions of memorial can be made to The Milton Gathering Place, 715 Campus St., 53563; Ft. Atkinson Senior Center, 307 Robert St., 53538; or to Agrace Hospice, 2901 N. Wright Rd. Janesville, WI 53546, and are very much appreciated.

Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton

www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com

