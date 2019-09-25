November 13, 1934 - September 21, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Margaret P. Sturdevant, age 84, passed away on September 21, 2019, at MercyHealth Hospital & Trauma Center. She was born on November 13, 1934, the daughter of Charles and Irene (Bushaw) Restivo. A lifelong resident of Janesville, she graduated from Janesville High School. She was married to Kennard B. Sturdevant on June 13, 1953, until his passing on December 5, 2005. Margaret was an avid reader, and enjoyed Tuesday Bingo, and day trips with the Senior Center and Van Galder with friends. She was a big fan of the Green Bay Packers and U.W. Badgers Football and Basketball.

Margaret is survived by her daughter, Michelle (Mike) Augustine; daughter-in-law, Edie Sturdevant; six grandchildren: Jason (Beth), Joshua, Jeremy (Kyoko), Jenifer, Jameson, and Jonathan (Shannon Hughes); five great-grandchildren: Alison, Ayumi, Axel, Allister, and Harper; brother, Robert Restivo; three sisters: Molly Owen, Terry McCallum, and Laurie Colbert; many nieces and nephews; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Charles; daughter, Victoria Matthews; two brothers, John and Frank; two sisters, Patricia Scarborough, and Rose Day.

Private Family services will be held at Milton Lawns Memorial Park Chapel. Burial will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com