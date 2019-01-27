April 19, 1958 - December 22, 2018

Walworth, WI -- Margaret Mary Mooney of Walworth, WI, passed away on December 22, 2018. Margaret was born in Buffalo Grove, IL, to parents Leo and Mary Weidner. She was united in marriage to Walter W. Mooney, Jr., on April 19, 1958, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Harvard, IL. Margaret worked at many jobs over her career, including Harvard Public Library, Marion Central High School and Motorola. Margaret enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking, making puzzles, flowers, and football.

Margaret is survived by her daughters: Helen Mooney of Lakewood, IL, Linda (John) Allington of Alameda, CA, Jean (Todd) Iversen of Capron, IL and Maureen Talarico of Duluth, MN; grandchildren: Ryan, Joseph and Marissa Stafford, Jake and Grant Allington, Jake Iversen, Erin (Louis) Arellano, Isaak Talarico; great-grandchildren, Esme and Lucy Arellano; and her sister, Shirley Sorenson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter W. Mooney, Jr.; son, Michael Mooney, son-in-law, Jeffery Stafford; three brothers: Robert, Donald and James; and sister, Dorothy.

Honoring Margaret's request, private family services were held on Saturday, January 19, 2019, at Toynton Funeral Home, in Walworth, WI. Interment was at Cobblestone Cemetery in Walworth, WI. Memorials may be directed to the Walworth Rescue Squad. For more information visit www.ToyntonFuneralHome.com or call 262-275-2171

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose...all that we love deeply becomes a part of us" Helen Keller.