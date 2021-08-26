Janesville, WI - Margaret Mary "Maggie" Bostwick, age 67, of Janesville passed away peacefully following a gritty years-long battle with cancer on July 1, 2020. Maggie was born on October 13, 1952, the daughter of Marjorie (Haas) and Charles T. Bostwick. She lived in Janesville and attended Trinity Episcopal Church most of her life.
Maggie attended Craig High School, graduating in 1971. Following that, she attended UW-Whitewater, where she obtained her BS Degree in social welfare. Beyond that she earned a teaching certificate from Beloit College and a library science degree from UW-Whitewater.
Library work became her main passion and career focus. She held various library positions, including at Marshall Middle School in Janesville and in the Bristol Public School District. She also acted as the librarian at Trinity Episcopal Church.
Maggie put a strong emphasis on community service. She was active on the Hedberg Public Library Board, the Hedberg Foundation (acting as president), the Rock County Historical Society and Trinity Episcopal Church, serving as a vestry member and secretary. She volunteered for the GIFTS Men's Shelter whenever possible.
Maggie was an avid Packers fan who also enjoyed reading, classic movies, family time and listening to music. She particularly enjoyed her years living near Stebbinsville on the Yahara River.
Maggie is survived by her brothers, Chuck, Rich (Barb Arms), and Bill; her nephew, Ryan, all of Janesville; her niece, Erin (Zach) Miller and children, Peyton and Lily of Huron (to whom she was Auntie Mog), of Huron, South Dakota. She also leaves behind loyal friend, Yvonne Sanchez, and many cherished relatives in the Hillsboro area.
A memorial service will be held at Noon Saturday, August 28, 2021 at TRINITY EPISCOPAL CHURCH. Rev. Kathy Monson-Lutes will officiate. The family will meet friends at the CHURCH on Saturday, August 28th from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services. Private interment services and burial was at Oak Hill Cemetery. Memorials can be made to the GIFTS Men's Shelter. The family is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com