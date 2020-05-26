Margaret "Marge" Pulcine

October 15, 1937 - May 23, 2020
Edgerton, WI -- Margaret "Marge" L. Pulcine, age 82, of Edgerton, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at home. She was born in Chicago, IL on October 15, 1937, the daughter of John Helson and Louise (Eckert) Helson Fox. She married William R. Pulcine on October 16, 1954, in Chicago. Marge worked some part time jobs, driving bus and working at K-Mart, but most of all took care of her family. She was a good cook, enjoyed quilting (winning 1st prize at numerous shows) and making everyone in her family their own special quilts. Marge was a long-standing member of the Rock Valley Quilters Guild and an avid Euchre player who helped start a card club more than 50 years ago.
Marge is survived by her husband, William; six children: William (Jane) Pulcine Jr. of Edgerton, Robert (Susan) Pulcine of Edgerton, James (Becky) Pulcine of Janesville, Judy (Bob Cagney) Olson of Janesville, Joe (Robin) Pulcine of Janesville and Jerry Pulcine of Edgerton; 13 grandchildren: Nicholas Pulcine, Whitney Grman, Jessica (Jerry) Wiedenfeld, Samantha (Scott) Tellefson, Victoria Pulcine, Dustin (Naomi) Pulcine, Misty Pulcine, Kris Olson, Shane (Jessi) Olson, Megan (Eric) Popian, Courtney (Austin) Olson, Kaia Pulcine and Lexi Pulcine; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Joyce (Ted) White of Fond du Lac; brother, Harry "Butch" (Deb) Fox of Edgerton; sister-in-law, Helen Schultz of Janesville; and other extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; step-father, Harry Fox; son-in-law, Jeff Olson; grandsons, Jason Pulcine and Dominick Pulcine; two step-brothers, John and Mike Fox; and sister, Carole Flodeen.
A Private Family Memorial Service will be held at the APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51) Edgerton with Rev. Carl Seeger officiating. For online condolences and registry: www.apfelfuneral.com