July 16, 1938 - September 14, 2020
Milton, WI -- Margaret "Marge" Mengelt, age 82, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, September 14, 2020, after nearly a year long battle with CML/Leukemia at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care Center. She was born on July 16, 1938, the daughter of Wilbur "Johnie" and Dorothy Boynton Titus. She went to a one room schoolhouse in Emerald Grove, and later graduated from Janesville High School in 1956.
Marge was blessed with three children, who she loved with all her heart. She is survived by her children: Kristina (Bradley) Shear, Kimberly Cyrus, and John Dregne. Her pride and joy was her grandson, Gibson Shear, whom she cherished. She is further survived by several stepchildren and step grandchildren: Steve (Rondi) Mengelt, Jeff (Roz) Mengelt, Mike Mengelt, Kevin Mengelt, and Trisha Mengelt; a nephew, nieces and their families, Leonard Gasser, Judith Schultz, Patricia Fuhrman, and Sandra Cole who were loved like her second children. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Katherine (Gasser) Schultz; son in law, Samuel Cyrus; niece, Cynthia Gasser; ex-husband, Curtis Mengelt; and her dog, Harriet.
When she wasn't at home with her children, she was well known for working in many of the area banks: Peoples Bank, Rock County National Bank, Mid America Bank, and Commercial Bank. In the late eighties she went on a business adventure with her best friend, Deanna Coyne, owning the children's clothing store, The Hang Up Place, which was in the Olde Towne Mall and later the Janesville Mall.
Marge said she had the most happiness in life when she was a stay at home mom, when her children were very young, cooking and cleaning for her family. Later she quit work to be available to stay home and take care of her grandson in his early years.
She loved to dine with her friends, it was a routine to go out every Wednesday and Friday, Brandy Old Fashioneds were a must! Traveling down south in the cold winters spending time on the beach in the gulf area, shopping and visiting friends were some of her favorite things.
She was well loved for her sense of humor, carefree spirit and loving soul. We will miss you mom.
A private celebration of life for friends and family will be held near the end of month with time and place yet to be decided. Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Marge's family extends heartfelt thanks to everyone at Agrace for their care and support during the final stage of her journey during this crazy time.