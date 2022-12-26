Janesville, WI - Margaret Mae Mortensen, age 88, of Janesville, WI passed away peacefully at Oak Park Place, with her children at her side on December 19, 2022. She was born March 1, 1934 in Janesville, the daughter of Emroy and Viola (Fuerbringer) Heine. She married Emery W. Mortensen on September 10, 1955. He preceded her in death on June 4, 1973.
Margaret was employed by the School District of Janesville for 31 years, retiring in 1999. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, AARP, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans, Janesville Area Retired Educators Association (JAREA), VFW Auxiliary, Mercy Health System Association of Volunteers, Janesville Woman's Club and was a member of various bridge clubs. She had been a volunteer for Hospice Care Inc., United Way of North Rock County, Mercy Hospital Auxiliary and St. Paul's Church and School.
Margaret is survived by one daughter, Tammy (Steven) Brasel of Waskish, MN; two sons, Steve (Lynn) of Dousman, WI and Bruce (Cheryl) of Mukwonago, WI; six grandchildren, Sarah, Tyler, Jacob, Jordan, Justin, Brandon and step-grandson Tyler; six great-grandchildren, Kiarra, Easton, Seth Brasel, Mila Mortensen, Emelia and Augie Mortensen; one brother, John (Donna) Heine of Pewaukee, WI; four nieces, Laurie, Heidi, Richelle and Nicole. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Dr. LaVerne Heine.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 29, 2022 at ST. PAUL'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 210 South Ringold St., Janesville. Rev. Jack Fish will officiate. Private interment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 North Wright Road, Janesville and from 10 a.m. until the time of the services on Thursday, December 29th at the CHURCH. Online condolences may be shared at www.henkeclarson.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Margaret Mortensen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
