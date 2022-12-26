Margaret Mae Mortensen

March 1, 1934 - December 19, 2022

Janesville, WI - Margaret Mae Mortensen, age 88, of Janesville, WI passed away peacefully at Oak Park Place, with her children at her side on December 19, 2022. She was born March 1, 1934 in Janesville, the daughter of Emroy and Viola (Fuerbringer) Heine. She married Emery W. Mortensen on September 10, 1955. He preceded her in death on June 4, 1973.

To plant a tree in memory of Margaret Mortensen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.