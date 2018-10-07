April 13, 1931 - October 4, 2018
Jefferson, WI -- Margaret H. Wedl, age 87, of Jefferson, passed away on October 4, 2018 at Fort Memorial Hospital. She was born on April 13, 1931 in Jefferson, daughter of the late Harry and Grace (Walther) Neipert. Margaret graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1953. Following graduation, she taught high school English and Latin for six years at Merrill and Union Grove. She married Paul Wedl on September 26, 1959, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Jefferson. They purchased the family dairy farm in 1966, and in 1993, they sold the cattle. Paul preceded her in death on May 14, 2001. Margaret was a member of the Council of Catholic Women of St. Francis of Assisi Parish, and St. Lawrence Catholic Church. She was the "on the road" coordinator for the FISH drivers from 1999 to present. She arranged hundreds of rides for medical appointments. Margaret enjoyed reading and crocheting, until the deterioration of her eyes due to macular degeneration. She took her sports seriously, and loved to watch the Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin Badgers, and Chicago Cubs.
She is survived by two daughters, Debra (Robert Macpherson) Wedl of Jefferson, Barbara (William) Goepfert of Janesville; and one son, Gregory (Donna) Wedl of Whitewater; three grandchildren: Erin Goepfert, Christopher (Christina Molitor) Goepfert, Ben (Roxanne) Frechette; and one sister, Marion Schakelman, of Jefferson. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Paul Wedl; and brother-in-law, Francis Schakelman.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 10, 2018 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, with the Rev. Thomas Coyle officiating. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. -7 p.m. Tuesday, October 9, 2018 at the Schneider-Michaelis Funeral home in Jefferson and then again on Wednesday morning at the church from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Memorial donations in Margaret's memory may be given to St. John the Baptist Catholic School. Visit www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence, or light a candle in her memory.
