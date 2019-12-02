March 25, 1931 - November 29, 2019

Waukesha, WI -- Margaret G. Connors, of Waukesha, passed away on November 29, 2019, after a brief illness, at the age of 88. She was born on March 25, 1931 in Janesville, WI the daughter of Edward and Ann Casey. She married the love of her life John Connors Jr. on October 1, 1955, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Janesville, WI. Margaret had a passion for nursing. She was a nurse for over 24 years at Waukesha Memorial Hospital. She also loved to read and enjoyed spending time with her family. Margaret will be deeply missed by her husband of 64 years John, children; Karen (Jon) Hillier, Kathleen Connors, John (Diana) Connors III, and Patrick (Beena) Connors, grandchildren; Christine Hillier (Josh Pietryga), Alison (Ben) Speth, Sarah (Scot) Ackley, and John Michael (Jessica) Connors, great-grandson; Jordan Ackley, sister; Catherine Hull, as well as many other extended family member and friends.

The visitation for Margaret will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 10 am until the time of service at 11am at St. William Catholic Church, 440 N Moreland Blvd, Waukesha, WI 53188. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be donated to the charity of the donor's choice. Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For further information, please call 262-542-6609, or for directions, an online obituary, or to leave a condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com.