Margaret "Connie" Disch

December 12, 1929 - March 30, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Margaret "Connie" Conway Disch, age 89, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Heritage Court Memory Care in Pewaukee. She was born in Janesville on December 12, 1929, the daughter of Martin and Anna (Dawson) Conway. Margaret graduated from Janesville High School and attended U.W. Madison and went on to teach sewing and crochet through Blackhawk Technical College. She married her loving husband, Donald Disch, on June 2, 1951, at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church, and together they had 61 years before his passing on September 9, 2012. Margaret and Donald were devout members of the parish for many years, and served on the funeral luncheon guild. She was a talented seamstress, and actively spent her free time ice and roller skating throughout her life. Margaret had a sharp "Irish Wit" and will be lovingly remembered as our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend.

Margaret is survived by her children: Phillip (Deborah) Disch of Tierra Verde, FL, Annette (Eddie) Pile of Auburn, GA, Cindy (Steve) Jordan of Janesville, and Linda (Kerry) Johnson of Waukesha; ten grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Dr. Anna Ettinger; and many other extended family and friends. Margaret is predeceased by her husband, Donald; son, Mark Patrick Disch; grandson, Jesse Johnson; her parents; three brothers: James, Martin, and Francis Conway; and sister, Catherine Grebe.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at the NATIVITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH in Janesville; with Rev. Robert Butz officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, and will continue on Saturday at the Church from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. Burial will be in Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Evansville, following a luncheon. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer's & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting her family. For online condolences, please visit: www.schneiderfuneradirectors.com