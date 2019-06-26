January 16, 1929 - June 24, 2019

Glen Haven/Janesville, WI -- Margaret B. Johnson, age 90, of Glen Haven, and formerly of Janesville, WI, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019 at the Prairie Maison Care Center. She was born January 16, 1929 in Patch Grove, WI, the daughter of Ralph and Hazel (Thomas) Hamilton. She married Carl Johnson on December 18, 1944 in Atchison, KS. He preceded her in death on February 5, 2005. Margaret worked at True Value in Janesville, and enjoyed refinishing furniture and quilting. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.

She is survived by her daughters: Jill (Marty) Chandler of Janesville, Becky (Jim) Johll of Glen Haven, Robin (Tim) Betz of Neillsville, WI and Cyndee Lu (Joseph) Stencil of Dixon, IL; her sons, Mike (Debbie) of Janesville and Tom (Virginia) of Bloomington, WI; her sister, Marilyn Rankin of Maquoketa, IA; 13 grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and a great-grandchild.

Funeral services will be Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church in Bagley, WI, Rev. Pam Strakeljahn officiating with burial in the Bagley Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Thursday, from 10 a.m. until the time of services. The Garrity Funeral Home of Prairie du Chien, WI is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Prairie Maison Care Center, 700 S. Fremont, Prairie du Chien, WI 53821.

The family would like to thank Prairie Maison and Bluffhaven, for their excellent care of Margaret during her residency there.