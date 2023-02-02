Margaret Ann Tyrrell

November 20, 1943 - January 30, 2023

Janesville, WI - Margaret Ann Tyrrell, age 79, passed away at home on Monday, January 30, 2023. She was born in Cuba City, WI on November 20, 1943, the daughter of George and Catherine (Simon) Hurley. She married Philip Tyrrell Sr. on October 11, 1980, at Asbury United Methodist Church. Margaret was a devoted wife and mother. Margaret and Phil met in 1978. Margaret, having had four children from a prior marriage to the late Willie David Boswell, joined with Phil, along with his own five children to form a large, blended family. A vibrant, energetic and highly motivated person, Margaret loved traveling, shopping, and going to casinos, shows and concerts. She was artistic, and found joy in photography, sewing, embroidery, crocheting, basketry, woodworking, and playing her electric bass. It seemed like there wasn't anything she couldn't do when she put her mind to it, even sewing the wedding dress and tuxedo she and Phil wore at their wedding. She especially loved decorating her home, painting the walls and varnishing the floors herself.