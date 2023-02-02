Janesville, WI - Margaret Ann Tyrrell, age 79, passed away at home on Monday, January 30, 2023. She was born in Cuba City, WI on November 20, 1943, the daughter of George and Catherine (Simon) Hurley. She married Philip Tyrrell Sr. on October 11, 1980, at Asbury United Methodist Church. Margaret was a devoted wife and mother. Margaret and Phil met in 1978. Margaret, having had four children from a prior marriage to the late Willie David Boswell, joined with Phil, along with his own five children to form a large, blended family. A vibrant, energetic and highly motivated person, Margaret loved traveling, shopping, and going to casinos, shows and concerts. She was artistic, and found joy in photography, sewing, embroidery, crocheting, basketry, woodworking, and playing her electric bass. It seemed like there wasn't anything she couldn't do when she put her mind to it, even sewing the wedding dress and tuxedo she and Phil wore at their wedding. She especially loved decorating her home, painting the walls and varnishing the floors herself.
Margaret is survived by her loving husband, Phil; three sons: Phil Jr. (Jacen Heidemann), Ken (Tammy), Paul (Kathy); four daughters: Laureen (Mark) Lokrantz, Catherine (Chip) Schuett, Julie (Troy) Osborne, and Karalee Tyrrell; nine grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; step-father, Tony Unger; daughter, Sharon; son, William; two half-sisters; and two half-brothers.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY with Rev. Drew Olson officiating. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Memorial donations can be made to WSBVI Alumni Association, care of Amy Snow, Wisconsin School for the Blind and Visually Impaired, 1700 West State Street Janesville WI 53546. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
"We would like to express our deep gratitude to the SSM Hospice Team for their care and kindness towards Margaret and our family." - The Margaret Tyrrell Family
