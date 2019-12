September 11, 1924 - December 21, 2019

Delavan, WI -- Margaret A. Pacolt of Delavan, WI, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Lakeland Health Center in Elkhorn, at the age of 95. Margaret was born on September 11, 1924 to the late Fred and Amy (Ramsay) Pacolt in Delavan. She was a 1942 graduate of Delavan High school, and retired from AJAY Industries in 1986 after 28+ years of service. She was a longtime member of Delavan United Methodist Church.

Margaret is survived by her sister, Marian Stone of Las Vegas, NV; her dear friend, Lisa Ross of Delavan; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.

Margaret was laid to rest next to her parents on Monday, December 23, 2019 in Spring Grove Cemetery, Delavan. Betzer Family Funeral Home is proudly serving the Pacolt Family.