July 15, 1936 - October 5, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Margaret A. McDade, age 83, of Janesville, passed away on October 5, 2019. Peggy was born July 15, 1936, in Trenton, NJ, the youngest of three children of John Joseph and Christina (Frenzel) Murphy. Peggy graduated from Cathedral High School in Trenton, NJ, and attended Trenton State Teachers College. Peggy married James C. McDade on June 22, 1957, in Trenton, NJ. Peggy's college studies were focused on teaching high school, and she used those skills to raise her six children and instill in each of them a love of learning. She also used those skills for many years for two different periods of teaching CCD at St. Anne's Church in Whitesboro, NY. She was very involved with a Mothers of Twins group and the Ladies of St. Anne's while in Whitesboro. Her husband's job opportunities took him to several different states until his retirement. She often remained for a period with the children to allow them to finish a school year before supporting the move of the family to join her husband. After their retirement, they moved to Janesville to be near their son and daughter-in-law and four of their grandchildren. Peggy enjoyed traveling, on her own or with her youngest son, visiting family members around the country. Once they retired to Wisconsin, she and her husband enjoyed a family beach home in NC for many years to avoid the worst of Wisconsin winter weather. Peggy loved to remember family and friends' birthdays, anniversaries, and other life events with cards. She worked for many years in Hallmark stores near their homes, always sharing beautiful cards and mementos with her family and friends. Even more, she loved spending time with family at the holidays, always willing to travel with her own family to be with her siblings and their families. Peggy loved to knit, and made all her children's and their children's Christmas stockings and more for her nieces and nephews and their families. She also made beautiful sweaters and other complex items for family members. She was an avid sports fan, adding teams to root for with each move to a new state. She began her love of sports watching boxing on TV with her father, and loved the larger access to televised sports created by modern technology. Peggy enjoyed her "additional family" at Azura Memory Care in Beloit, the wonderful angels who gave her such loving care and treated her like their own family for the last three years.

Peggy is survived by her six children and their families: Christine McDade and Scott Boyce (their children: Eryn and Daniel Boyce), Marianne and Mark Hagood (their children, Davis and Nicholas Hagood), Mark and Lisa McDade (their children: Kailey, Jenna, Riley, and Bria McDade), Joseph McDade, John McDade, and Robert and Heidi McDade (their children: Ryan and Owen McDade). She is also survived by her beloved sister, Dorothy (Murphy) Sost; and many nieces and nephews, and their families.

Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, Jim, in 2018; and her brother, John J. "Jack" Murphy; and her parents.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at ST. WILLIAM CATHOLIC CHURCH; with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass. Burial will follow to Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers are preferred to the American Diabetes Association, the American Alzheimer's Association, or to St. William Catholic School Sponsor a Student Fund.