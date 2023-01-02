Margaret A. "Marge" Hollenberger

Edgerton, WI - Margaret A. Hollenberger, age 83, of Edgerton, WI, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Magnolia Gardens Memory Care, Stoughton, WI. She was born in Winneconne, WI, on Jan. 6, 1939, the daughter of Milton W. and Ethel M. (Schermerhorn) Korn. Marge graduated from Winneconne High School in 1957 and from pharmacy school at the University of Wisconsin Madison in 1961. She met the love of her life, Roy Hollenberger, in pharmacy school. They were married on August 26, 1961, and moved to Edgerton in 1967. Marge and Roy bought Stumpf's Rexall in the spring of 1968, which they renamed Hollenberger's Pharmacy. After 29 years, they sold the business in 1997. In retirement, they enjoyed travelling overseas, throughout the United States, and spending time in Door County and Gulf Shores, Alabama with family and friends.
Marge was an avid supporter of the Edgerton community. She served in a variety of roles for many community organizations, including: St. Joseph Catholic Church; Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin; Edgerton Police Commission; Edgerton Hospital Capital Campaign; Edgerton Public Library; American Red Cross Bloodmobile; and Girl Scouts. Roy and Marge were life-long University of Wisconsin Alumni supporters.
She is survived by her 4 children: Jeanne Tully, Amy Hollenberger, Betsy (Kirk) Swenson, and Timm Hollenberger; 4 grandchildren: Joel (Danielle) Tully, Dylan (Rebecca Pettey) Swenson, Conor (Emery Bartnik) Swenson, and Leavon Anderson; great grandson, Theodore Tully; sisters: Mary (Pudge) Wheaton, Carol (Ed) Bangs, Kathy Nurek, Linda (Mike) Johnson, Laura (Steve) Zeinert, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roy; and sister, Nancy Korn Pierson.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Swifthaven Assisted Living, Magnolia Gardens Memory Care, Agrace Hospice Care, and all the staff over the years at the Edgerton Hospital and Clinic.
Visitation will take place on Wednesday, January 4, from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51) Edgerton, and again on Thursday, January 5, from 9:00 a.m. until the hour of Mass at ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH with Fr. David Wanish officiating. Burial will follow in Fulton Cemetery. Luncheon will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Memorials in Marge's name can be made to Edgerton Public Library, Alzheimer's and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin, or Edgerton Hospital Foundation. For on-line condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com
To plant a tree in memory of Margaret Hollenberger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
