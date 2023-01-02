Margaret A. "Marge" Hollenberger

January 6, 1939 - December 28, 2022

Edgerton, WI - Margaret A. Hollenberger, age 83, of Edgerton, WI, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Magnolia Gardens Memory Care, Stoughton, WI. She was born in Winneconne, WI, on Jan. 6, 1939, the daughter of Milton W. and Ethel M. (Schermerhorn) Korn. Marge graduated from Winneconne High School in 1957 and from pharmacy school at the University of Wisconsin Madison in 1961. She met the love of her life, Roy Hollenberger, in pharmacy school. They were married on August 26, 1961, and moved to Edgerton in 1967. Marge and Roy bought Stumpf's Rexall in the spring of 1968, which they renamed Hollenberger's Pharmacy. After 29 years, they sold the business in 1997. In retirement, they enjoyed travelling overseas, throughout the United States, and spending time in Door County and Gulf Shores, Alabama with family and friends.

