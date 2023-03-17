Margaret A (Gorrell) Tegt

May 13, 1929 - March 14, 2023

JANESVILLE, WI - Margaret Anne (Lembrich) Tegt, age 93, a life-long Janesville area resident passed away on March 14, 2023, at Cedar Crest. She was born in Janesville on May 13, 1929, the daughter of Elmer J and Lucille (Gorrell) Lembrich. She graduated from Janesville High School in 1946.

