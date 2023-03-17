Margaret A (Gorrell) Tegt

JANESVILLE, WI - Margaret Anne (Lembrich) Tegt, age 93, a life-long Janesville area resident passed away on March 14, 2023, at Cedar Crest. She was born in Janesville on May 13, 1929, the daughter of Elmer J and Lucille (Gorrell) Lembrich. She graduated from Janesville High School in 1946.
Margaret married Henry W. Tegt on April 8, 1949. He preceded her in death on December 26, 1986. She was employed by the Wisconsin Telephone Company as a telephone operator prior to her marriage. Later she worked in the circulation department at the Janesville Gazette for 27 years prior to retiring.
Margaret's greatest pleasure in life was her family, especially family get-togethers at holidays and family reunions. She was a long-time member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Margaret is survived by her children; David (Donna) Tegt, Mary Tegt of Janesville, and Barbara (James) Grenawalt of Clinton; daughter-in-law, Patricia Tegt of Janesville; grandchildren, Joshua Tegt, Donald Tegt, Stephanie Blevins, Amanda Niedermeier, Matthew Tegt, Laura Tegt, Kevin, Steven, Justin and Erin Grenawalt; and 16 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother, Paul Lembrich; sister-in-law, Linda Colores; brother-in-law, Nolan Johnson; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents and husband, Henry Tegt, she was preceded in death on February 12, 2023, by her son, John Tegt. She was also preceded in death by sisters, Ellen Boyce and Mary Johnson; brothers, Elmer V. Lembrich and Alfred Lembrich.
Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at ST. PAUL'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, Janesville. Rev. Daniel Decker will officiate. Burial will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the CHURCH on Tuesday, March 21st from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services.
The Tegt family is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. Online condolences can be shared at www.henkeclarson.com.
