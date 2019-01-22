October 13, 1929 - January 18, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Mardella "Mardy" M. Simes, age 89, of Janesville, WI, went to be with her Lord and Savior on January 18, 2019, at Mercy Hospital. Mardy was born on October 13, 1929, the daughter of Elmer and Hazel (Cole) Miles. She grew up in Rhinelander, WI, and graduated from Rhinelander High School. She married Dale Simes on October 13, 1951. Mardy was a talented seamstress, able to sew just about anything. She worked several years for Monterey Mills, and thoroughly enjoyed her co-workers. Mardy loved being surrounded by family and friends, especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed NASCAR, the Packers, cribbage, family pets and a good joke. She was happiest when surrounded by her family on holidays, birthdays and weddings.

Mardy is survived by her sons, Keith (Karalyn) Simes of Milton, Ken (Pam) Simes of Janesville; granddaughters: Megan (Justin) Krug, Hannah Simes, Abigail Simes; grandson, Nathan (Tori) Simes; sister, Marvel Rowley; nephew, Ric (Kelli) Rowley; and niece, Sue (Mark) Johnson, along with their families. Her husband, Dale, predeceased Mardy on April 17, 2010. Mardy was also predeceased by her parents; older sister, Elva; brother-in-law, Richard Rowley; and beloved niece, Carol Rowley.

Services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, January 27, 2019 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, 1010 North Wright Road., Janesville. Rev. Jerry Amstutz will officiate. Private interment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. A visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. Sunday at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home