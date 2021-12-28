Delavan, WI - Marco T. González, 86, of Delavan, WI passed away to eternal life on Saturday, December 25, 2021.
Marco was born on January 15, 1935 in Guatemala to the late Ricardo and Maria (Consuelo Castillo Chew) González Samayoa.
Marco was the beloved husband of Emma Mendez González; Loving father of Beatrice González, Marco T. González, Jr., Alma Marisol González and Juanita González; grandfather of Sergio, Karla, Karen, Bryanna, Braden and Braxton; and 2 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings Olga González, Ignacio González and Hugo González; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Ricardo González and Rene González.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at the St. Andrew's Catholic Church (714 E Walworth Ave, Delavan) from 4 to 8p.m. A second visitation will be held at the St. Andrew's Catholic Church on Thursday, December 30, 2021 from 10 to 11a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11a.m. Burial will be at the St. Andrews Catholic Cemetery.
Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Betzer Chapel of Delavan, WI is proudly serving the family.
