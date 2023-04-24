Marcia Marie (Kuper) Yochum

December 7, 1944 - April 8, 2023

Whitewater, WI - Marcia Marie Kuper Yochum passed away April 8, 2023, after a year-long struggle with cancer. She was born Dec. 7, 1944, in Omaha, NE, daughter of Herbert Kuper and Marie (Bay) Kuper. After completing high school in Columbus, NE she obtained her nursing degree from Nebraska College of Nursing in Omaha. She held nursing positions and nursing related positions in Omaha and Ogallala, Nebraska, Clinton, Iowa and Fort Atkinson, WI. She married David Yochum on January 29, 1972. She considered her husband of 50+ years as a man of many hats literally and figuratively. She shared, he was often willing to engage in a variety of projects including, lightheartedly, "my quirky personality".