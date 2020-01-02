July 6, 1950 - December 27, 2019

Edgerton, WI -- Marcia L. Hamel, age 69, of Edgerton, died Friday, December 27, 2019 at Agrace Hospice Care in Fitchburg, WI, with her four children by her side. She was born July 6, 1950 in Monroe, WI, the daughter of Patrick and Carol (Lindsay) Connors. She was married to Maury Hamel on June 30, 1973 in St. Victor's Catholic Church in Monroe. Marcia moved to Edgerton in 1976, coming from Illinois. She worked as a preschool teacher for Central Lutheran Church for many years. She was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She also was a school board member for a few years for the Edgerton School District. She was a Girl and Boy Scout leader, as well as an AFS host family participant. She was involved in many volunteer activities while her children were in school. She also participated in activities at the United Methodist Church in Edgerton. Marcia enjoyed, gardening, sewing, and she especially enjoyed spending time at the family cottages.

She is survived by her four children: Mara (Paul) Shepherd of River Falls, WI; Matthew (Carrie) Hamel of Cottage Grove, WI; Megan (Matthew) Durkee of Guelph, Ontario; and Melanie Hamel of La Crosse, WI; six grandchildren: Ella, Emma, Grace, Benjamin, Mireya, and Mozes; two brothers, Michael (Shirley) Connors, and James (Ranele) Connors. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Maury.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday January 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Randy Budnar officiating. Committal services will be Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 3 p.m. at the Greenwood Cemetery in Monroe, WI. Visitation time will be Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the church. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton is assisting the family. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

