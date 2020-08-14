December 21, 1936 - August 9, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Marcia J. Dunnavant, age 83, of Janesville, passed away on Sunday morning, August 9, 2020 at Cedar Crest Health Center. She passed away on August 9th which was her mother's birthday. Marcia was born December 21, 1936 in Barron, WI, the daughter of Lester A. and Beulah E. (Hansen) Hulburt.
Marcy is survived by her siblings and their families: Gayla (Elbie) Lamb, her twin sister Marla (Bill) Breidenstein, Lynn (Vickie) Hulburt, Larry Hulburt, Jerry (Carol) Hulburt and Sheila Hulburt. Marcy was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Verl Hulburt and infant sister, Sharon Hulburt.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Milton Lawns Memorial Park in Janesville. The family is being assisted by Henke-Clarson Funeral Home.
Marcy's family would like to thank the staff at the Cedar Crest Memory Care Unit - especially Heather and Cristina, for taking excellent care of her. Also, Agrace Hospice for allowing her journey to end peacefully.