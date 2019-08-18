July 25, 1923 - August 13, 2019

Edgerton, WI -- Marcella D. Wileman, age 96, of Edgerton, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at home. She was born in the Milwaukee area on July 25, 1923, the daughter of John and Martha (Baldygo) Tracy. She married Raymond E. Wileman on August 9, 1947, at Woods Chapel, Milwaukee. He preceded her in death on February 4, 2008. Marcella worked as an Inspector for Gibbs Manufacturing, Janesville, and later at Truax Field, Madison. She liked sewing, knitting, shopping with her sister, Dorothy and taking trips to Minocqua. Spending time with family and cooking for them was her biggest passion.

Marcella is survived by her two grandsons, Jesse (Veronica) Wileman and Jarrod (Dawn) Wileman, both of Edgerton; and four great-grandchildren: Alex, Grace, Maverick and Kasey. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond; son, Brad Wileman; and sister, Dorothy (Sam) Parisi.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51) Edgerton, with Rev. Dr. Barbara Wells officiating. Burial will take place at Fassett Cemetery following the service. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from Noon until the time of service at the funeral Home. For online condolences and registry: www.apfelfuneral.com