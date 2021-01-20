June 19, 1987 - January 7, 2021
Ceredo, WV - Marc D. Wisch, 33, of Ceredo, WV, passed away totally unexpected on Thursday, January 7, 2021.
He was born on June 19, 1987 in Janesville, WI, the son of Paul F. and Barbara A. (King) Wisch. Marc was a 2005 graduate of Craig High School. In 2008, he graduated from Ohio Technical College in Cleveland, OH.
Marc was employed by DBI (Diangelo Brothers Inc.) as a Herbiside Applicator to maintain power transmission line right of ways. Most recently, Marc performed highway weed spraying in the State of Indiana. Marc's personality was a combination of patience, compassionate sensitivity, quick wit, a good sense of humor, and a firm handshake was never out of reach. He loved working on Honda cars, playing video games with his network of "gamers" and had to have the latest "G" phone.
Survivors include his mother, Barbara A. Wisch of Apache Junction, AZ; father, Paul F. (Deborah Simonds) Wisch of Beloit, WI; brother, Jon P. Wisch of Janesville, WI; grandfather, Bob King of Apache Junction, AZ; uncles, Richard J. (Geri Reed) Wisch of Arlington, TX, David A. (Lana) Wisch of Chula Vista, CA, and David A. King of Apache Junction, AZ; great uncles, Bob Gerhard of Kalispell, MT and Dick Gerhard of Janesville, WI; cousins, Jeffrey Wisch, Robin King and Alex King.
He was predeceased by his brother, Bobby Wisch (age 3); grandparents, Richard J. and Karola E. Wisch; maternal grandmother, Janet King; aunts, Susan Wisch and Jane Wisch; and cousin, Jaime Wisch.
A memorial service for Marc will be at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, January 23, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, with Reverend Gene Van Galder officiating. Visitation of remembrance will be from 1:30 p.m. until the time of service Saturday in the funeral home.
A memorial will be established in his name at a later date.
