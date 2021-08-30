Mallory A.S. Belanger

Indianapolis, IN - INDIANAPOLIS, IN/ JANESVILLE---Mallory Arryn Sue Belanger, 36, died on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. Mallory was born on July 24, 1985 and was the daughter of Albert and Pamela (Starks) Belanger of Janesville. Mallory was a Janesville native who graduated from Christian Liberty Academy in 2004. She had received an Associate of Arts in General Studies with a certificate in Medical Billing and Coding from Blackhawk Technical College. She loved her children as well as her cats and had a heart of gold with an attitude to match. She had fought with addiction for some time and was living in Indianapolis for two and a half years prior to her death.
She is survived by her children, Thomas and Caroline; her parents, Albert and Pamela Belanger of Janesville; 2 siblings, Meredith (Jeremiah Cook) Belanger and Albert "AJ" (Amy Heintz) Belanger; 4 nieces and nephews: Paige, Chloe, Gavin, and Morgaen; 4 aunts and uncles: John (Becky) Starks, Lynne (Tom Hatlen) Wendtland, Dawn (Brian) Henze, and Jean (Ed) Olson; close friend Rachel Belanger, as well as other relatives and friends too numerous to name. She was preceded in death by all four grandparents; Ellen and Ed Belanger, and Shirley and Donald Starks; as well as uncles Tom Nagler and Larry Starks.
"He will wipe away every tear from their eyes and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away." --Revelation 12:4
Private services were held on Saturday, August 21st. The arrangements were handled by APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, Edgerton and she was interred in Rock River Cemetery in Milton.
