November 2, 1990 - June 6, 2021
Beloit, WI - Malcolm J. "MJ" Curry, age 30, beloved son, brother, uncle, cousin to many and friend, passed away suddenly at home on Sunday, June 6, 2021, from complication of a seizure, a medical condition he has been struggling with since his teen years. Those who knew Malcolm, even a little bit, lost a shining light in their lives. Everyone who knew Malcolm knew he was always smiling. He loved to joke around and make people laugh. If you knew Malcolm you knew he was quite the lady's man.
Malcom "MJ" will be terribly missed by his mother, Laura (Jasen) Dewey; father, Carlos Curry; brothers and sisters: Phillip Ford, Clinton (Rebecca) Tillman, Jazmine Dewey, Carlise G. Curry, Carlos M. Curry, Jr., Kehia Curry, and Deborah Curry; and grandparents, Eugene (Kathy) Dewey. Malcolm had such a large family of aunts, uncles, and cousins who will miss him dearly. He was preceded in death by his sister, Phylicia Tillman; grandparents: Deborah Curry, Jodie Curry, and Loraine Ford; and great grandparents, Annabella and Charles Shepard.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. Interment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the FUNERAL HOME. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
He suffers no more! God decreed Malcolm needed to join his Heavenly family.