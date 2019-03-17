Malcolm G. Kruckenberg

March 7, 1928 - March 15, 2019

Edgerton, WI -- Malcolm G. Kruckenberg, age 91, of Edgerton, died Friday, March 15, 2019, at Alden Estates, Jefferson. He was born in Edgerton on March 7, 1928, the son of George and Margaret (Dates) Kruckenberg and was a 1947 graduate of Edgerton High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force, and was stationed in Germany. Following his discharge, Malcolm initially worked at Highway Trailer, but was a dairy farmer for most of his life, working the family farm on Hillside Road, and later on his own farm between Evansville and Albany. He returned to Edgerton in his retirement years.

He is survived by his brother, David (Darlene) Kruckenberg of Edgerton; as well as numerous nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Charlotte Kadow and Doris Dietz.

A Visitation to celebrate Malcolm's life will take place on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, 315 Lord St. Edgerton. A brief prayer and full military honors with burial will follow in Fassett Cemetery. Memorials in Malcolm's name may be made to Rainbow Hospice Care. For online guestbook and condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com

