Janesville, WI - Malcolm E. Fischer, age 87, entered into the arms of his Lord while surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg. He was born in Watertown, WI on May 3, 1934, the son of Henry and Agnes (Bergholz) Fischer. He graduated from Jefferson High School. In 1957 he earned his bachelor's degree from Wisconsin State College-Whitewater, married Dorothy Albrecht on June 29, in Fort Atkinson, and entered the National Guard. He retired from General Motors after 31 years of service as an accountant. Later, he worked as a realtor part time. He enjoyed golf, bowling, gardening, bird watching, photography, and cruising with the convertible club. Mal loved traveling the world with Dorothy and spending time with their family. He was proud of his grandchildren, their achievements, and enjoyed attending their activities. Volunteering was important to him. He served in various capacities and as an elder for many years at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, as a scout leader, and delivering Meals on Wheels.
Malcolm is survived by his loving wife of almost 65 years, Dorothy; 4 sons: Greg (Mary Beth) Fischer of Fort Collins, CO, Dan (Lynn) Fischer of Austin, MN, Perry (Marcia) Fischer, and David (Pamela) Fischer; 9 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Kris Fischer; and one grandchild.
A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at ST. PAUL'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, with Rev. Dan Decker officiating. Interment will be in Union Cemetery in Jefferson. A visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday, at the CHURCH. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are preferred to St. Paul's Lutheran Church and Agrace Hospice. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
